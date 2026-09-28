DHA showcases 529 jobs, specialised programmes at Ru'ya 2026

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is showcasing specialised training programmes and employment opportunities at Ru'ya 2026 as part of efforts to attract and develop Emirati talent and strengthen its contribution to the sustainability of the health sector.

DHA is highlighting its “Nokhba” programme and medical education and training pathways, including internship, residency and fellowship programmes.

The Authority is also offering 529 employment opportunities in cooperation with six private healthcare facilities across medical, technical and administrative specialisations, strengthening government-private sector cooperation in attracting national talent and expanding available career pathways.

Khawla Issa Al Hajaj, Director of the Medical Education and Research Department at DHA, said the Authority seeks to ensure that efforts to attract Emirati talent extend beyond providing employment opportunities to building integrated career pathways based on education, training, specialisation and continuous development.

She said these pathways enable Emirati professionals to acquire the knowledge, skills and experience needed by the health sector while encouraging more UAE nationals to pursue careers in healthcare.

Noura Al Midfa, Director of the Human Resources Department at DHA, said the “Nokhba” programme aims to attract Emirati talent and provide participants with 12 months of training under specialised experts.

She added that high-performing participants are assessed for appointment to vacant positions according to the Authority’s actual workforce requirements.