EDGE showcases layered air defence, counter-drone capability at ADEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE will present its air defence, precision effects, and electronic warfare capabilities at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX), taking place from 30th September to 2nd October 2026 at the Baku Expo Center.

EDGE’s return to ADEX, following its 2024 debut, marks a sharper strategic focus on the Caucasus and Central Asia as a single, connected market.

Demand across the region increasingly centres on the same challenges: contested airspace, degraded satellite navigation and the need for capabilities that can be sustained locally over the long term.

Miles Chambers, Senior Vice President of International Business at EDGE, said, “Customers across the region are looking beyond individual products. Their priority is understanding how threats are detected, denied, and defeated as an integrated chain, and how much of that capability can be developed and sustained locally. That is the conversation we are here to have at ADEX. Our model combines technology transfer, local production, and training so that customers own their systems rather than rely on external support, and it is the foundation of our long-term commitment to this region.”

The display is built around the layered defeat of aerial threats. Surveillance radar detects and classifies at range, electronic attack denies the control link and the navigation signal, and an air defence missile system and an interceptor drone engage what gets through.

Alongside it sits a range of loitering munitions, guided-glide weapons, and guidance kits, all designed to operate where satellite navigation is degraded or denied.

The stand also carries electronic protection for satellite navigation receivers, autonomous border surveillance, air-delivered and artillery munitions, and an extensive range of non-lethal technologies.

EDGE’s return to ADEX follows a period of sustained growth in its export business, which now spans more than 100 countries, and continued expansion of its international industrial footprint through acquisitions and partnerships across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.