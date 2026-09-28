EMSTEEL harnesses AI to boost productivity, sustainability

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL Group, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and one of the region's largest publicly listed steel and building materials manufacturers, is presenting an advanced model for the UAE's factories of the future through an integrated digital ecosystem that harnesses artificial intelligence, automation and data analytics to enhance productivity, operational efficiency, safety and sustainability.

The group's approach aligns with the objectives of Factory Forward UAE, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions.

The initiative brings together technology-transformation programmes and enablers that have supported more than 700 factories across the UAE, including more than 620 factories assessed through the Industrial Technology Transformation Index.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said, “Factory Forward UAE reflects an integrated strategic vision for advancing the national industrial sector by accelerating the development of interconnected industrial ecosystems that rely on data and artificial intelligence to enhance production capabilities, efficiency and competitiveness.

“At EMSTEEL, we translate this direction into practical applications that increase productivity, strengthen operational resilience and improve the efficiency of energy and resource use, while empowering our national talent and developing their capabilities.

“This stems from our belief in the vital role of technological transformation in building a more sustainable UAE industrial sector capable of growing and reaching global markets.”

EMSTEEL operates 14 plants with annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement, while its products reach more than 70 markets worldwide. This makes technology a key pillar in improving production efficiency and strengthening the group's ability to respond to shifts in demand and market conditions.

EMSTEEL's digital transformation ecosystem is supported by an industrial infrastructure that collects and processes data from more than 120,000 points across production stages.

Al Manara, EMSTEEL's unified analytics and reporting portal, supports more than 30 interactive dashboards, enabling teams to access real-time data and insights to support decision-making.

Building on this digital infrastructure, EMSTEEL has developed nine AI applications covering commercial operations, plant operations and the supply chain, incorporating more than 25 machine-learning models with direct business impact.

Key applications include volume forecasting, pricing, process optimisation and agentic AI solutions. These have achieved reliable performance levels and are being used by operational teams to improve production planning, plant operations and energy efficiency.

The group has also developed an AI-powered chatbot, the HSE RAG AI Advisor, which gives employees rapid access to information and guidance contained in more than 500 specialised health, safety and environment documents, helping them make more efficient decisions based on reliable and readily accessible information.

The transformation journey also includes the development of a private 5G network, wider deployment of automation solutions and energy-monitoring systems, as well as the use of virtual reality technologies in employee training.

These projects form part of EMSTEEL's Digital Strategy 2025–2030, which aims to build more connected and intelligent industrial operations while developing employees' capabilities and enabling them to benefit from modern technologies.

The transformation also supports the group's sustainability objectives by improving energy and material efficiency and reducing waste and emissions.

EMSTEEL reduced absolute emissions in its steel business by 34 percent between 2019 and 2025, while its steel emissions intensity reached 0.637 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent per tonne in 2025, its lowest level since 2019.

Clean electricity accounted for 88.7 percent of electricity consumption across its steel operations in 2025.