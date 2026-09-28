Ministry of Family, Majra launch Family Impact Award for Private Sector

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family and Majra – National CSR Fund have launched the “Family Impact Award for the Private Sector”, a national initiative recognising companies whose initiatives deliver measurable and sustainable impact for families and communities.

The award aims to encourage private-sector companies to develop innovative solutions that respond to families’ needs and align with national priorities, while creating leading models that can be expanded and replicated across the UAE.

It focuses on initiatives that go beyond traditional corporate social responsibility practices, including programmes that empower parents, improve the quality of life of senior citizens and caregivers, strengthen family economic stability, support children and young people, and address family-related challenges.

Abdulla Ali Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Family and Child Sector at the Ministry of Family, said the award recognises high-impact initiatives that have delivered tangible and sustainable improvements in family life.

He added that it seeks to encourage companies to develop forward-looking solutions responding to the changing needs of families while promoting the exchange of experience and embedding family impact within corporate culture.

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra – National CSR Fund, said the award represents an important step towards strengthening the private sector’s role as a partner in creating national impact.

She added that it aims to highlight companies that place families at the centre of their community contributions and transform successful practices into national models that can be expanded and replicated.

The award uses an evidence-based evaluation methodology, with initiatives assessed through demonstrated results, data, indicators and supporting documentation.

Assessment is based on seven weighted criteria totalling 100 points: impact on families and society at 25 percent; measurable impact at 20 percent; sustainability and continuity of impact at 15 percent; innovation in family solutions at 15 percent; scalability and replicability at 10 percent; partnerships and integration at 10 percent; and organisational commitment at 5 percent.

Under the award framework, external community impact represents 95 percent of the assessment focus, compared with 5 percent for companies’ internal policies and practices.

The award will recognise the top 10 companies in family impact and include special recognition for excellence in innovation, sustainability and strategic partnerships.

The process will begin with nominations and company submissions, followed by technical assessment, judging committee deliberations and final approval, with the winners to be announced and honoured during the Impact Summit.