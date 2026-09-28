UAE leads global efforts to strengthen criminal justice systems

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubarak Ali Abdullah Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, said the Abu Dhabi Declaration, adopted at the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, establishes a new phase of joint international action.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting international legal and judicial partnerships over the next five years to maintain global momentum in implementing the Declaration's outcomes and enhance the efficiency of justice institutions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Congress, Al Neyadi said the gathering of representatives from more than 97 countries, including over 32 ministers of justice and interior, reflects the international community's confidence in the UAE as an active partner in shaping global consensus and translating it into practical solutions.

He said the Congress represents a strategic platform for developing innovative approaches to address organised, cyber, financial and environmental threats that transcend national borders.

Al Neyadi noted that rapid technological developments are creating increasingly complex challenges that require more flexible and proactive justice systems, alongside stronger international judicial cooperation based on trust, rapid response, evidence and information exchange, and capacity-building.

He stressed that such cooperation is essential to uphold the rule of law and protect rights at the regional and international levels.

Al Neyadi said the core importance of the Congress lies in translating shared international will into tangible action, noting that the UAE believes the success of international commitments should not be measured solely by the adoption of documents and recommendations.

Rather, he said, success depends on the ability of countries and institutions to turn those commitments into policies and programmes that make a positive and tangible difference in people's lives, strengthen community security and reinforce confidence in justice institutions.

Al Neyadi concluded by expressing the UAE's aspiration for the Congress to serve as a sustainable platform for strengthening implementation, follow-up and accountability mechanisms, while advancing legislation and building lasting international partnerships.

He said these efforts would help move criminal justice systems towards higher levels of readiness, efficiency and innovation in responding to current and future challenges.