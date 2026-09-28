Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run unite 15,000 participants in Beijing

BEIJING, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 15,000 runners of different ages and nationalities, including 100 from the UAE, took part on Sunday in the Great Wall Marathon of Huairou and Zayed Charity Run in Beijing.

The event combined sporting competition with humanitarian action and embodied the values of giving and cooperation inspired by the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The programme featured a 21-kilometre half marathon and a 42-kilometre full marathon, attracting runners from China and abroad in an event highlighting sport’s role in strengthening communication and bringing people closer together.

The Great Wall Marathon of Huairou and Zayed Charity Run is the largest sporting event held at district level in Beijing, reflecting the depth of sporting and cultural relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China.

The run is classified as an A1-category event by the Chinese Athletics Association, while 50 percent of its proceeds have been allocated to support Huairou Hospital, strengthening its community and humanitarian impact.

The event was organised in cooperation with the People’s Government of Huairou District of Beijing Municipality, the Beijing Athletics Association and the district’s Sports Bureau, in partnership with the Zayed Charity Run and with the support of the UAE Embassy in Beijing.

It was also supported by UAE organisations including Erth Abu Dhabi, L’IMAD, EDGE, Mubadala, Emirates Airline, ADNOC and Emirates Red Crescent.

In the 42-kilometre full marathon, Ling Hailong won the men’s category, followed by Mi Long and Yang Jinxi, while Fang Guangxia took the women’s title ahead of Xiao Guo and He Yanjing.

In the 21-kilometre half marathon, Li Haozong won the men’s category, followed by Zhou Qunjia and Jin Huangfei. Lamaoji claimed first place in the women’s race, ahead of Li Yanling and Hong Yanfang.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the success of the 2026 Huairou edition demonstrated the event’s ability to transform sport into an effective platform for creating impact beyond the finish line.

He said thousands of participants came together around a shared humanitarian goal, turning their sporting participation into a direct contribution to the community.

Al Kaabi added that this is the impact the Zayed Charity Run seeks to strengthen at each of its international stops, bringing communities closer together and promoting the values of giving and solidarity.

He expressed pride that Sheikh Zayed’s name continues to represent an initiative that brings people together around humanitarian values, demonstrating how sport, when linked to a clear humanitarian purpose, can broaden the reach of giving and strengthen communication between peoples.

The Zayed Charity Run in China carries a message extending beyond sporting competition by promoting health, coexistence, friendship and openness to the world.

The participation of runners from different nationalities also highlighted sport’s ability to build bridges between peoples, with the Great Wall of China providing a symbolic setting for an event that continues to celebrate Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy and vision of strengthening cooperation and understanding among nations.