Arada submits planning applications for AED12 billion Thameside West project in London

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Arada has submitted a series of planning applications to the London Borough of Newham to advance Thameside West, an AED12 billion regeneration project in East London.

Spanning more than two million square feet in London’s Royal Docks, the development has the potential to deliver at least 5,000 homes while providing affordable housing and creating a new connection between the River Thames and the surrounding area.

The first stage will comprise nearly 1,500 new homes across six buildings, with the first two buildings dedicated entirely to social-rent housing, including family homes.

The buildings will be arranged around a network of streets, gardens, parks and shared spaces to improve movement through the development, while ground-floor units overlooking the park will provide space for amenities including cafés and restaurants.

At the heart of the proposals is a new seven-acre park featuring around 1,000 trees to create a greener and more biodiverse environment for residents and the wider community.

The development will also include smaller gardens and landscaped areas, alongside a one-kilometre active waterfront and a riverside walk along Bell Lane on the south-eastern edge of the site.

Arada is working with local residents to help shape part of the park through a series of workshops aimed at incorporating community needs, local knowledge and ideas into the design of an inclusive public space.

The company is also progressing design work with Transport for London (TfL) on a new Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station, which is intended to open in time for the arrival of the development’s first residents.

Thameside West is being developed in partnership with the Greater London Authority’s Royal Docks Team, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering new homes, public infrastructure and long-term economic growth across the area.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said Thameside West is a landscape-led masterplan designed around nature and open public space to meet the needs of London residents.

He said the project will create a new social gateway for the city, bringing together homes, nature, culture and community, and represents one of London’s most significant remaining riverfront regeneration opportunities.

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, said Thameside West will help deliver the homes London needs, including social-rent and family housing.

He added that combining affordability, high-quality design and extensive green spaces will transform a major former industrial site in the Royal Docks into a vibrant new neighbourhood.