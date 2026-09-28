Nahyan bin Mubarak visits exhibition accompanying 15th UN Congress in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has established a pioneering model in security, safety, the rule of law and the development of judicial and legal systems.

He said this reflects a forward-looking vision that places people, their dignity, security and well-being among the nation’s fundamental principles, while supporting advanced justice systems capable of keeping pace with global changes and using modern technologies responsibly.

Sheikh Nahyan made the remarks during a visit to the exhibition accompanying the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, hosted by the UAE at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 1st October, with representatives from more than 97 countries.

During his tour, he reviewed initiatives and solutions presented by Member States, United Nations entities, national institutions and non-governmental organisations in crime prevention, criminal justice, victim protection and the rule of law, as well as efforts to combat organised, cyber, financial and environmental crimes.

Sheikh Nahyan also visited the Ministry of Justice pavilion, where he was briefed on the UAE’s development of a modern, integrated justice system and several artificial intelligence-powered solutions, including the Virtual Judicial Assistant, Smart Judicial Centre, Digital Legal Adviser and Digital Notary Public.

The pavilion also showcases legislation and initiatives reflecting the UAE’s digital transformation and continued development of its legislative system.

Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE’s hosting of the global gathering reflects its established approach to strengthening international cooperation in areas that support the security and stability of societies.

He stressed that justice, tolerance and coexistence are complementary pillars for protecting human dignity and building societies governed by the rule of law, where crime recedes and justice forms the foundation of life and development.

Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE continues a deeply rooted civilisational journey whose foundations were laid by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed people, human dignity and tolerance among nations at the heart of the country’s development.

He added that Sheikh Zayed instilled the values of compassion, justice, coexistence and respect for others in Emirati society, establishing an enduring national approach that continues to inspire UAE initiatives promoting peace, stability and service to humanity.

Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he said, the UAE continues to strengthen its role as an active partner in international efforts to prevent crime, address cross-border challenges and protect groups most vulnerable to risk.

This is achieved through expanding cooperation, exchanging expertise, building partnerships and developing more integrated international responses that place human dignity and the protection of rights at the forefront.

Sheikh Nahyan said tolerance and coexistence represent a preventive force that protects societies from hatred, extremism, violence and crime, while strengthening confidence in the rule of law and justice institutions.

He added that cohesive societies that embrace diversity and respect every individual’s dignity are better equipped to prevent crime, address its root causes and build safe, stable environments in which all members can contribute to development.

Sheikh Nahyan said, “The gathering of the world in Abu Dhabi sends a clear message that crime, regardless of how sophisticated its methods become or how far it extends across borders, cannot be stronger than the will of the international community when it unites around justice and human dignity.”

He added that crime prevention begins before an offence occurs, through education, awareness, cohesive families and inclusive societies, and is reinforced by effective justice systems and international cooperation capable of protecting victims, holding perpetrators accountable and addressing the causes of crime and violence.

Sheikh Nahyan said the exhibition embodies the practical meaning of international cooperation by bringing together countries’ and institutions’ experiences, expertise and solutions and turning knowledge into actionable partnerships and initiatives.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Declaration calls for justice systems that balance security and rights, use technology responsibly and place the protection of women, children, young people and groups most vulnerable to risk at the heart of international action.

He said the UAE affirms from Abu Dhabi that safer and more just societies begin with dialogue, trust and collective action, and that protecting people will remain the ultimate purpose of progress achieved through the global gathering.

The accompanying exhibition features 38 stands presenting models and practices in people-centred justice, crime prevention, rehabilitation and community reintegration, and the empowerment of women, children and young people.

It also highlights the responsible use of data, technology and AI to enhance the efficiency of justice and security institutions.

The Congress provides a global platform for exchanging expertise, building partnerships and developing more integrated and proactive responses to current and emerging challenges in crime prevention and criminal justice.

It brings together more than 32 ministers of justice and interior and features more than 200 side meetings. Its high-level segment includes 62 participations, comprising 46 in person and 16 virtually, alongside plenary sessions, committees and specialised workshops involving more than 93 expert speakers and specialists.