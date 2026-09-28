University of Sharjah explores cooperation with Huawei, Chinese academic institutions

SHANGHAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A University of Sharjah delegation has concluded a four-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China, exploring cooperation and international partnerships in scientific research, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The delegation was led by Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and included Shihab Alhammadi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs, and Manar Abu Taleb, Research Operations Coordinator in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies.

The visit reflects the university’s efforts to expand its international presence in AI, digital transformation and applied scientific research, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, to develop an advanced education and research ecosystem.

The delegation visited Huawei’s research and development complex in Shanghai, where it attended a specialised workshop on high-performance computing, toured the company’s technology exhibition and held meetings with Huawei officials to explore cooperation in advanced technologies and research infrastructure.

It also participated in Huawei Connect 2026, held in Shanghai from 17th to 19th September, which brought together around 25,000 technology leaders, experts, customers and partners to discuss developments in AI, computing and digital infrastructure.

At Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the delegation discussed the institution’s smart-university model and ways to use AI, smart infrastructure and data-driven systems to enhance teaching, research and the student experience. The university is ranked 36th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

The visit concluded with roundtable discussions and technical sessions involving Huawei experts and education-sector representatives on the future of smart education, network security, data-storage solutions for educational institutions and the development of future-ready AI skills.

The visit supports the University of Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen its international research and technology partnerships and advance digital transformation, innovation and applied scientific research.