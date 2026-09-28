e& UAE unveils 'Rannah' secure communications solution

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- e& UAE today unveiled Rannah, a “Made in UAE” secure communications solution developed in collaboration with the Cyber Security Council (CSC) and fully designed, developed and hosted in the country.

Rannah has been designed to provide enhanced protection for end-user communications through integrated security features, while its scalable architecture allows organisations to expand the service in line with business growth and broader digital transformation programmes.

Currently in its proof-of-concept phase, Rannah has been created to provide organisations with secure and reliable communications capabilities developed locally.

The solution is hosted within e& UAE’s on-premises data centres, providing a locally developed technology environment designed around the country’s regulatory and security requirements.

Rannah brings together comprehensive security capabilities with a scalable architecture that can evolve alongside organisations as their operational and digital requirements grow.

The solution is designed for enterprise and government customers, as well as medium and large organisations seeking to strengthen the security of their communications.

It is particularly relevant to IT, cybersecurity and digital transformation decision-makers looking for locally developed technology that can support secure collaboration while accommodating future digital initiatives.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said, “Developing national capabilities in secure communications is important to strengthening the UAE’s digital resilience and supporting the secure growth of its digital economy. Our collaboration with e& UAE brings together national expertise to explore how locally developed and hosted technologies can respond to evolving operational and security requirements.”

Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government & VVIP Relations Officer, e& UAE, said, “Rannah reflects how local innovation can address the security, control and scalability requirements of organisations across the UAE. By designing, developing and hosting the solution in the country, and working closely with the Cyber Security Council, we are creating a secure communications capability that gives organisations greater confidence in how they connect and collaborate. As we progress through the proof-of-concept phase, our focus is on translating these capabilities into a practical and reliable service for enterprise and government customers across the UAE.”