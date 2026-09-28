Mariam Kareem wins UAE’s first Aichi–Nagoya 2026 gold, sets Games record

NAGOYA, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mariam Kareem won the UAE’s first gold medal at the 20th Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026 after claiming the women’s 400-metre hurdles title in a new Games record of 54.31 seconds, while also setting the world-leading under-20 time for 2026.

Kareem produced an outstanding performance to finish 0.27 seconds ahead of Kazakhstan’s Adelina Zems, who took silver in 54.58 seconds. India’s Vithya Ramraj won bronze in 54.75 seconds, with both recording personal bests.

The gold raised the UAE’s medal tally to two, following Sulaiman Abdulrahman’s silver in the men’s 400 metres, and lifted the country six places to 24th in the overall standings.

The race was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE Olympic Committee and President of the UAE Athletics Federation; Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE Olympic Committee; and Jamila Abdulrahman, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE Athletics Federation.

Al Murr congratulated the UAE leadership on Kareem’s historic achievement, saying the 18-year-old had delivered an exceptional performance by winning gold, breaking the Games record and recording the year’s world-leading under-20 time.

He said the achievement reflects the UAE leadership’s support for sport and the success of investment in national talent and athletics development, adding that it strengthens ambitions to compete for medals at World Championships and Olympic Games.

Al Murr also congratulated Kareem, her technical and administrative teams, her family and everyone who contributed to the achievement.

In women’s compound archery, Jumana Al Najjar advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Afghanistan’s Fatima Sadat Sadr 140-137 before losing 148-140 to the Republic of Korea’s Park Jungyun.

Amna Al Awadhi also exited in the Round of 16 after a close 144-143 defeat to Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh.

In the men’s compound event, Sultan Al Menhali lost 148-139 to China’s Liu Jinyi in the Round of 32, while Abdullah Al Mansoori was defeated 147-141 by the Republic of Korea’s Choi Yonghee at the same stage.

In shooting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum raised his tally to 95 targets after four rounds of the men’s trap qualifiers, while Yahya Suhail Al Muhairi recorded 90. Qualification and the final conclude on Tuesday.

In padel, Fatima Shahdour and Maryam Al Hashemi exited the women’s doubles competition in the first round after losing 7-6, 6-3 to an Iranian pair.

In sailing, Doha Al Beshr stood eighth in the women’s Olympic ILCA 6 class with 17 points after two races, while Sultan Al Owais was ninth in the men’s Olympic ILCA 7 class with 20 points.

Elsewhere, Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa and UAE sports officials attended the national judo team’s training session and reviewed preparations ahead of competition.

The team concluded its final training camp at Japan’s Tokai University under the cooperation agreement between the university and the UAE Judo Federation. Judo events will run from 30th September to 3rd October, with the International Judo Federation currently listing five UAE athletes for the Games.

China continued to lead the overall medal standings with 225 medals, followed by Japan and the Republic of Korea.

UAE teams will continue their participation on Tuesday, with the esports team competing in the League of Legends group stage, alongside further UAE participation in archery, shooting and women’s doubles padel.