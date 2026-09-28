UAE relief team continues humanitarian efforts in Nepal

KATHMANDU, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Relief Team continued its humanitarian efforts in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, providing humanitarian and food assistance to affected families and communities while advancing early-recovery projects aimed at meeting basic needs and supporting the restoration of normal life.

Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri, Head of the UAE Relief Team in Nepal, said the UAE’s efforts extend beyond the provision of urgent food assistance to supporting the early-recovery phase through the assessment and implementation of projects addressing the priorities and actual needs of affected areas.

He said these efforts aim to restore essential services and help communities return to normal life in coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities, while strengthening efforts to alleviate the difficult humanitarian situation in the country.

Al Mansouri stressed that these efforts reflect the UAE’s longstanding approach of standing by peoples and communities affected by crises and disasters and continuing its humanitarian role in providing assistance to those in need around the world.