Officials, experts praise UAE efforts to strengthen international cooperation against crime

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Officials and experts participating in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 have praised the UAE’s efforts to strengthen international and regional cooperation in combating crime, money laundering and terrorism financing.

They highlighted the importance of the UAE’s experience in supporting joint action and facilitating the exchange of expertise among relevant authorities.

Abdul Hafiz Mansour, Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Special Investigation Commission, the country’s financial intelligence unit, said the UAE’s fulfilment of high international standards and requirements, including those reflected by the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), demonstrated the advanced level the country had reached.

He expressed confidence that the UAE would continue progressing along this path, adding that stronger coordination and exchange of expertise between the UAE and relevant Lebanese authorities constituted an important contribution to wider international efforts to combat crime.

Abdessalem Ben Hamouda, Secretary-General of the Tunisian Financial Analysis Committee, stressed the importance of countries participating in international meetings concerned with combating crime and praised the UAE’s role in strengthening international and regional cooperation against money laundering and terrorism financing.

He said the UAE had become an active participant in MENAFATF, highlighting its efforts to share its experiences and initiatives and its participation in regional and international organisations.

Ben Hamouda said the UAE had developed leading experience, particularly in targeted financial sanctions, which could serve as a useful reference for other countries.

Amin Al Wafi, representative of Morocco’s National Financial Intelligence Authority, stressed the importance of the issues being discussed at the Congress, which brings together delegations from different countries and national authorities concerned with crime prevention and criminal justice.

He also highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Morocco and their close cooperation in combating financial crime.

Al Wafi said coordination between Morocco’s National Financial Intelligence Authority and its UAE counterpart takes place at both operational and strategic levels, particularly in combating money laundering and related financial crimes.