C37 stresses importance of preventing heart disease before symptoms appear

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Annie Thomas Varughese, Consultant Cardiologist at C37 in Dubai Healthcare City, has stressed that some cardiovascular diseases can develop without clear warning signs, highlighting the importance of addressing heart health before severe symptoms appear.

She said people should pay attention to risk factors and possible warning signs, including fatigue, shortness of breath, palpitations, unusually fast or slow heart rates, dizziness and numbness or tingling in the face or limbs.

More serious symptoms requiring immediate medical attention may include chest pain, pressure or heaviness, arm pain, fainting, severe shortness of breath and sudden weakness of the face or limbs. Sudden numbness, weakness or severe headache can also be warning signs of stroke.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) ahead of World Heart Day 2026, observed annually on 29th September, Varughese stressed the importance of looking after cardiovascular health from an early age rather than waiting until later life or until symptoms emerge.

She said changes affecting normal blood-vessel function can begin in young adulthood, noting that endothelial health plays an important role in allowing blood vessels to dilate and contract normally and maintain blood flow.

Such function can be assessed through tests selected by physicians according to an individual's health status and risk factors.

Varughese said early changes may also occur in the way the body regulates blood pressure, heart rate and vascular function, making prevention, risk-factor awareness and appropriate screening important for detecting problems before they develop into more serious disease.

She said modern imaging technologies enable doctors to assess the heart and arteries with greater precision, often without invasive procedures.

These include cardiac and vascular ultrasound, stress testing and advanced imaging techniques that can detect problems affecting blood flow to the heart muscle. Coronary CT angiography can also help visualise the arteries supplying the heart and identify narrowing or signs of coronary artery disease.

Varughese added that assessing diabetes, obesity and kidney health is an important part of reducing cardiovascular risk because of the close links between these conditions.

She highlighted the importance of identifying insulin resistance early, given its association with prediabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity and cardiovascular risk.

She also pointed to the role of access to green spaces, walkable environments, better air quality and opportunities for outdoor physical activity in reducing cardiovascular risk factors.

Regular physical activity remains particularly important, she said, noting that walking for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, can support heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including diabetes.

Managing stress, reducing prolonged periods of inactivity and obtaining sufficient sleep should also form part of daily cardiovascular prevention.

Varughese urged people to know key indicators of their heart health, particularly blood pressure and heart rate, and to monitor readily identifiable cardiovascular risk factors such as cholesterol levels and indicators associated with early metabolic and vascular changes.

She said paying attention to these indicators before symptoms appear can help identify risks early and support long-term heart health.

The World Heart Federation is continuing its global Don’t Miss a Beat campaign in 2026 under the message, “Heart disease can hide in plain sight: Don’t miss a beat,” highlighting how cardiovascular warning signs and risk factors can sometimes go unnoticed, be underestimated or ignored.