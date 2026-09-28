UN Crime Prevention Congress highlights organised crime victims’ stories through My Voice Matters platform

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The My Voice Matters in the Fight against Organized Crime platform, featured in the accompanying exhibition of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, is showcasing 33 creative works selected from more than 120 submissions worldwide, placing the human impact of crime at the heart of international discussions on prevention and criminal justice.

Featuring contributions from 15 young people, the platform gives delegates, policymakers and experts attending the Congress at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi an insight into the profound consequences of organised crime, including trafficking in persons, online fraud, forced recruitment and exploitation.

Through artworks, stories and poetry, the initiative turns lived experiences into personal testimonies, adding a human dimension to legislation and data and helping ensure that the experiences of those affected are considered when designing prevention programmes and more effective and inclusive protection services.

The initiative was launched by the UNODC Global Programme on Implementing the Organized Crime Convention to give people affected by organised crime a space to express their experiences and perspectives through art and storytelling, raise public awareness and bring their voices closer to policymakers.

The international contributions, which include documentary works, paintings and poetry, demonstrate the ability of art to cross borders and languages while highlighting shared experiences of confronting fear and exploitation, building resilience and restoring a sense of security.

Among the works displayed is For Sale, which portrays the tragedy of human trafficking and the luring of victims, particularly women and children, through false promises.

The work depicts a young woman surrounded by numbers suggesting bids, reflecting the dehumanisation of victims and their treatment as commodities.

Other works focus on forced labour and physical exploitation and their long-term consequences, underscoring the need for responses that encompass protection, access to justice, rehabilitation and reintegration, rather than focusing solely on prosecuting perpetrators.

The platform also addresses cybercrime through poetry and other creative works portraying the financial losses and psychological effects of digital fraud, highlighting how criminal networks exploit technology and online platforms to target victims across borders using increasingly sophisticated forms of deception.

This theme complements Congress discussions on electronic evidence, the responsible use of artificial intelligence, and the need to balance innovation with the protection of rights through an integrated legal and judicial response.

The platform also examines forced recruitment and the targeting of children and young people by criminal networks, which can deprive them of education and stability and separate them from their families.

The works highlight the importance of treating young people as partners in developing solutions and strengthening early intervention, education and legal awareness to reduce vulnerability to crime.

Beyond an artistic exhibition, the initiative uses art and storytelling as practical tools for understanding the social and human impact of crime and enriching dialogue among governments, experts and communities.

This approach aligns with the priorities of the Abu Dhabi Declaration in strengthening prevention and the rule of law, protecting victims, and promoting the participation of young people and civil society in responding to evolving criminal threats.

The My Voice Matters platform brings legal and security expertise together with human experience, reinforcing, from Abu Dhabi, that the effectiveness of crime-prevention policies is ultimately reflected in their ability to protect victims, address risk factors, and place people at the centre of justice.