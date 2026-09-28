Dubai Police welcomes Emirati jobseekers as recruitment opens at Ru’ya 2026

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has begun accepting applications from Emirati citizens interested in joining its workforce through its stand at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026, which opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The stand is welcoming jobseekers interested in career opportunities across policing, security, administrative and technical fields, giving Emirati talent direct access to information and guidance on joining Dubai Police.

The participation forms part of Dubai Police’s commitment to attracting young national talent, supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation priorities and investing in Emirati human capital.

At the stand, prospective candidates can explore career paths across Dubai Police’s different sectors and specialisations and learn about the requirements for joining the organisation.

The recruitment team is also providing information on how to apply, as well as guidance on selection and recruitment procedures, allowing candidates to better understand the opportunities available and the steps involved in pursuing a career with Dubai Police.

Through its participation in Ru’ya 2026, Dubai Police is also engaging directly with young Emiratis to learn more about their ambitions, qualifications and areas of specialisation.

Visitors can discover a modern policing environment built around innovation, institutional excellence and future foresight, with opportunities for Emirati talent to contribute to the continued development of security and police services.

The Dubai Police team will continue welcoming visitors and jobseekers at its stand throughout Ru’ya 2026, from 10:00 to 18:00.