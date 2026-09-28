World Green Economy Summit 2026 brings together 135 global leaders, experts in Dubai

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) will organise the 12th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on 21st and 22nd October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the theme “From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy”, the summit will bring together 135 speakers, including ministers, business leaders, government officials, decision-makers, experts and innovators from around the world.

Participants will exchange expertise and highlight successful initiatives and models that can be scaled up to accelerate the transition towards a green economy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO, said the summit brings together global leaders and experts helping shape the future of sectors related to the green economy.

He said the diversity of perspectives gives the discussions a practical dimension and supports cooperation among governments, businesses, investors, international organisations and innovators, helping transform knowledge and expertise into sustainable partnerships and initiatives with tangible impact.

Al Tayer added that the current stage requires a faster transition from ambition to implementation and from successful experiences to scalable models with broader impact.

Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), said WGES brings together leaders, innovators and policymakers to advance practical solutions that can accelerate progress towards a more sustainable energy future and strengthen international collaboration.

Bashar Al-Natoor, MD and Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch Ratings, highlighted the role of capital markets in mobilising sustainable finance and the progress made by the region in building its sustainable finance ecosystem.

He said further development of ESG sukuk, bonds and sustainability-linked instruments would be important in financing renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and climate resilience projects, while strengthening the GCC’s position in global sustainable finance.

Nick Falkowski, co-founder and CEO of Meaningful Planet, said the economy of the future will be green, highlighting the summit’s role in bringing together industry, governments and high-impact organisations to exchange knowledge, forge partnerships and turn ambition into practical action.

Avinash Kumar, President and co-founder of Earthood, said green finance can help GCC countries attract capital, accelerate their transition and demonstrate how climate action and long-term economic value can advance together.

The summit’s agenda will focus on four main pillars: Energy Technology and Infrastructure; Business Strategy and Transition; Water and Food Security; and Finance.

It will also address three cross-cutting themes: Artificial Intelligence; Governance; and System Enablers, including supply chains and the circular economy.

Together, these themes provide an integrated framework for advancing the green transition by bringing together technology, investment, policy, resource resilience and economic systems.