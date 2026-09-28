MBRSG kicks off Scientific Conference on Finance and International Trade in New Era of Protectionism

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in cooperation with the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait and The Gulf Consultant for Consultations, Training and Research in Dubai, organised the scientific conference Finance and International Trade in the New Era of Protectionism.

Held on 28th and 29th September in a hybrid format, the conference examines changes in international trade and financial systems and ways to enhance the resilience of Arab economies and their ability to adapt to global shifts.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said the conference provides a vital platform linking applied research with public policymaking and anticipating global transformations, noting that it marks the first step in the School's strategic cooperation with the Arab Planning Institute.

Prof. Adel A. Al-Wugayan, Director-General of the Arab Planning Institute, stressed the need to build more resilient institutions and develop economic tools capable of addressing geopolitical challenges and new forms of protectionism.

Rehan Mubarak Fayez, Founder and President of The Gulf Consultant, highlighted the importance of strengthening economic diversification, supply-chain resilience and the competitiveness of Arab exports.

Bringing together officials, experts and academics, the conference addresses a range of strategic themes, including geopolitical transformations, new and green protectionism, trade finance and export diversification.

Discussions also cover the use of artificial intelligence, economic integration and trade diplomacy, with the aim of developing proactive policies capable of responding to evolving global economic challenges.