RTA showcases over 195 career opportunities at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is participating in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026, taking place from 28th to 30th September, as part of its ongoing commitment to attracting, empowering and developing Emirati talent for future leadership roles.

Participation aligns with Dubai Government’s future-readiness strategy and reinforces RTA’s role in developing national human capital capable of leading digital transformation and innovation across vital sectors.

This year, RTA’s participation centres on anticipating the future and keeping pace with rapid shifts in the job market, with a broad range of specialised career opportunities across strategic fields, including artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and engineering projects.

The move supports Dubai’s drive towards a digital economy and its efforts to strengthen global competitiveness in technology and innovation.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said RTA is offering more than 195 job opportunities across five key strategic tracks: Flexible Inspection, Engineering, Internal Audit, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity.

These are complemented by opportunities across other disciplines that support RTA’s corporate transformation and help prepare Emirati professionals with the specialised skills needed to meet future challenges.

Athari said, “RTA is committed to attracting future-ready talent through specialised development pathways designed to prepare and equip a generation of Emirati professionals to lead major strategic projects in Dubai. We are also focused on strengthening the presence of young Emirati talent by recruiting engineers across diverse disciplines that contribute to the development of sustainable infrastructure projects, alongside specialists in artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global city in smart mobility.”

RTA’s stand offers candidates a seamless, end-to-end recruitment experience, beginning with digital registration and identifying areas of interest and preferred specialisations, followed by matching candidates with suitable vacancies and, for those who meet the required criteria, on-the-spot interviews.

The stand also features a dedicated area for one-to-one interviews and three interactive zones designed to enhance the visitor experience and showcase RTA’s career opportunities and future career pathways.

The accompanying activities have attracted strong interest from jobseekers, students and graduates.

RTA’s participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026 reinforces its position as a leading government entity in attracting and empowering Emirati talent.

By offering specialised job opportunities and promising career pathways in fields expected to be among the most influential and in-demand in the years ahead, RTA reaffirms its commitment to investing in national human capital and strengthening the role of Emirati talent in advancing innovation, sustainable development and Dubai’s global leadership in transport and smart mobility.