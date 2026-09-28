Dubai Health offers more than 100 job opportunities at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health is participating in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026, UAE’s leading career and empowerment event for Emirati nationals. Dubai Health is offering more than 100 job opportunities across various specialties within its integrated academic health system, which brings together care, learning, discovery, and giving.

Dubai Health's participation reflects its commitment to enabling Emirati talent to play a central role in the development of the healthcare sector.

Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026 will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th to 30th September, bringing together public and private sector employers to offer Emirati job seekers employment and career development opportunities.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said, “Ru’ya Careers UAE provides an important platform for us to connect directly with Emirati talent and introduce them to the career opportunities and pathways available at Dubai Health. It also reflects our commitment to developing skilled national talent who can contribute to our vision of advancing health for humanity”.

He added, “We remain focused on preparing the next generation of Emirati professionals across various specialties, equipping them with the knowledge and experience they need to grow in their careers. We invite young Emiratis to visit Dubai Health’s stand at Ru’ya, explore the opportunities available across our system, and join us in shaping the future of care in Dubai.”

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, said, “We are committed to creating a workplace where young Emirati talent can learn, grow, and build rewarding careers. We offer opportunities for education, training, and hands-on experience, helping them achieve their career aspirations”.

He added, “At Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026, we are offering more than 100 job opportunities across multiple specialties, including nursing, pharmacy, medical laboratories, radiology, physiotherapy, and administration. We encourage young Emiratis to explore these opportunities, join Dubai Health, and contribute to delivering patient-centered care”.

Dubai Health's first participation in Ru'ya Careers UAE 2025 marked the recruitment of 25 Emirati nurses, a significant milestone in its efforts to increase Emirati representation in nursing, a fundamental pillar of healthcare.