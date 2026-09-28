EV World 2026 to highlight regional electric mobility growth opportunities

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference (EV World 2026), taking place from 10th to 12th November, will highlight growth and investment opportunities in electric vehicles and sustainable mobility across the region.

The inaugural event will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre in strategic partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), bringing together vehicle manufacturers, investors, infrastructure developers, charging providers and mobility technology companies.

The electric vehicle market continues to expand globally. The International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2026 initially projected electric cars to account for 28 percent of global car sales this year, while a July update raised the forecast to 29 percent. More than 100 countries recorded growth in electric car sales in 2025.

BloombergNEF expects more than 23 million passenger EVs to be sold globally in 2026, representing around 27 percent of passenger vehicle sales.

The GCC electric vehicle market is forecast to grow from US$11.64 billion in 2026 to $31.66 billion by 2031, creating opportunities across electric vehicles, commercial fleets, charging infrastructure, batteries, energy storage, smart mobility software and renewable energy integration.

In the UAE, the National Electric Vehicles Policy aims to establish a nationwide charging network, regulate the EV market and reduce energy consumption in the transport sector by 20 percent by 2050. The country also aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 50 percent of vehicles on its roads by 2050.

In Dubai, the number of EV charging points reached 2,223 by the end of the first quarter of 2026, including DEWA EV Green Charger stations and charging points operated by DEWA-licensed providers.

EV World 2026 is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors, over 300 exhibitors, more than 70 speakers, over 30 partners and more than 100 delegates from across the global mobility sector.

Participants will represent electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, batteries and energy storage, commercial fleets, smart and air mobility, autonomous vehicles and renewable energy.

The event will also provide companies with opportunities to engage with government decision-makers, regional partners, distributors, investors, infrastructure developers and fleet operators, while exploring market entry, investment, partnerships and regional expansion.

EV World 2026 will highlight Dubai’s role in connecting international companies with markets.