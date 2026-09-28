flydubai showcases growing Syria network at inaugural Syria Travel Show

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai is participating in the inaugural Syria Travel Show (STS) 2026, taking place from 28th to 30th September 2026 in Damascus.

Held under the patronage of Syria’s Ministry of Tourism, the event brings together global travel professionals, tourism authorities, aviation and hospitality leaders, investors and cultural institutions to explore new business opportunities across the country’s travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

flydubai’s participation underscores its long-standing commitment to the Syrian market and its role in advancing the country’s trade and tourism ambitions by enhancing connectivity to Dubai and key international destinations across its wider network.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “Syria represents a key strategic market for flydubai, and our participation in the first Syria Travel Show reflects our commitment to supporting the country’s growing connectivity and long-term development. Our expanded services to Damascus and Aleppo, two of the fastest-growing routes in our network, bring the Syrian community in the UAE and the wider region closer to family, friends and business opportunities, while creating new flows of trade and tourism. We look forward to working with our partners across Syria’s travel and tourism industry to support its continued recovery as the country reopens to the world.”

flydubai became the first UAE airline to resume direct flights to Damascus in June 2025, operating a daily service between Dubai International (DXB) and Damascus International Airport (DAM).

The airline has since increased service to three daily flights, reflecting sustained demand for travel between the two countries.

In July 2026, flydubai further expanded its presence in Syria with the launch of daily non-stop flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Aleppo International Airport (ALP), marking its return to the city after nearly 14 years.

These services provide vital links for passengers and businesses, connecting Syria to more than 125 destinations across flydubai’s network via Dubai.