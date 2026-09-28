Arab Youth Center launches eighth edition of Young Arab Media Leaders

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Youth Center (AYC) has launched the eighth edition of Young Arab Media Leaders, bringing together 50 participants from 18 Arab countries for three weeks of practical training in media production, artificial intelligence (AI), fact-checking and digital storytelling.

The programme was launched at the New Economy Academy in Emirates Towers, Dubai, and will continue until 15th October, with activities taking place across several locations in the UAE.

It gives participants practical opportunities to develop ideas, evaluate sources and produce content for different platforms, alongside sessions with media professionals, visits to media organisations and final project presentations to an evaluation panel.

Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of AYC, said, “Arab youth are an active force in shaping the future of media. They bring the knowledge and perspective to engage with rapid change and the issues affecting their communities. By equipping young media talent with professional skills, awareness and a strong sense of responsibility, we aim to expand their role in the sector and support them in producing content that reflects their communities and earns public trust.”

He added, “Digital platforms and AI are reshaping the media industry. Young professionals need the knowledge, technical skills and sound judgement to use these tools effectively. Through Young Arab Media Leaders, we connect participants with experts and media institutions and give them practical experience to strengthen their skills and contribute to Arab media.”

The programme opened with hands-on training on using AI agents to research and develop media stories, write scripts, produce multimedia content and create personal AI assistants. Sessions also explored the relationship between human creativity and emerging technologies, the ethical use of AI and the importance of human oversight in production.

Participants are also developing skills in fact-checking, source evaluation, AI-assisted verification, editorial planning and peer review.

Practical reporting exercises on subjects including water sustainability, regional challenges and crises will help them present complex issues clearly and accurately, with attention to their context and impact on communities.

Further sessions will cover AI-assisted filming and production, the use of AI tools across creative roles, and short-film production.

Participants will receive training in mobile journalism, digital storytelling, extended reality and advanced editing, as well as producing short-form content for younger audiences.

The programme also covers message development, simplifying information, public speaking and building a professional presence on LinkedIn.

The schedule includes sessions with experts from CNN Arabic and Al Mashhad, and a visit to the headquarters of National Network Communications (NNC), a public relations and strategic communications agency, where its experts will lead sessions.

Participants will also visit Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Blinx studios, attend lectures and workshops at Ajman University, and take part in sessions at AYC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

These engagements will give participants direct exposure to how media organisations develop stories, make editorial and production decisions, and adapt content for different platforms and audiences.

In the final stage, participants will develop and refine their media projects, strengthening their scripts and presentation skills before presenting their work to an evaluation panel.

The projects will apply the skills gained throughout the programme, from developing a clear concept to producing and presenting the finished content.