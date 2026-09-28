Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah Police strengthen security, safety of economic establishments

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and Sharjah Police General Command have discussed strengthening cooperation and exchanging information and expertise to enhance the security and safety of economic establishments.

The discussions focused on using smart technologies and systems to advance preventive procedures, strengthen preparedness and business continuity, and improve the efficiency of services provided to investors, supporting Sharjah’s position as a safe and attractive business and investment destination.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, received a Sharjah Police delegation headed by Major General Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of the General Directorate of Prevention and Safety, accompanied by Brigadier Khalid Saeed Bo Zengal, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Prevention and Safety, and several officers and officials.

The meeting reviewed HFZA’s security and safety systems and approved procedures, including mechanisms for managing and classifying economic activities.

The two sides also examined procedures for streamlining and accelerating investor transactions and applications, reviewed preventive safety requirements and discussed benchmarking practices to exchange expertise and identify effective approaches.

Al Naour said strengthening strategic partnerships and integration between government entities is fundamental to developing the prevention and safety ecosystem and raising preparedness across economic establishments in line with Sharjah’s economic growth and diversification.

He said cooperation with HFZA represents a model of institutional integration based on exchanging knowledge, expertise and specialised practices, while using advanced technologies and systems to improve preventive procedures and their efficiency.

Al Naour added that Sharjah Police is committed to strengthening a preventive and proactive approach by expanding coordination and information exchange with strategic partners and continuously developing procedures that protect lives and property, ensure business continuity and support sustainable economic activity.

Al Mazrouei said strengthening security and safety is a key pillar in sustaining economic activity, reinforcing investor confidence and supporting business stability, growth and expansion.

He added that HFZA is working to promote an institutional culture based on prevention and proactive preparedness by raising awareness of approved requirements and standards and adopting practices that ensure a safe and resilient business environment.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination, cooperation and knowledge exchange in security, safety and prevention, as well as sharing information on economic activities and preventive safety requirements to strengthen institutional integration, business continuity and Sharjah’s secure and sustainable economic environment.