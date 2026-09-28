ASAS Real Estate offers residential, commercial plots at Muhadhab in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ASAS Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, has announced a new selection of residential and commercial plots at the Muhadhab project in Sharjah.

Located directly on Emirates Road, one of the main routes connecting Sharjah with other emirates, the project offers convenient access and a range of options for residential development and investment.

Residential plots allow buyers to build private villas, while commercial plots provide opportunities for commercial, office and residential developments.

The plots are available as freehold properties to buyers of all nationalities, with flexible payment plans and financing solutions offered by Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Aamir Al Zarooni, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, said land ownership represents an important step towards stability for many families seeking to build homes that meet their future needs, while also providing opportunities for property investors and developers.

He said Muhadhab offers options for families seeking to build their own homes as well as investors pursuing commercial or mixed-use development opportunities.

Through Muhadhab, ASAS Real Estate continues to expand land ownership opportunities in Sharjah, providing residential and commercial development options that respond to growing demand in the emirate.