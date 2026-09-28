Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of General Atlantic

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met William E Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic.

The meeting explored avenues for investment cooperation and the competitive opportunities offered by Abu Dhabi to global companies looking to expand regionally and internationally.

General Atlantic opened an office at Abu Dhabi’s ADGM in December 2024 to accelerate its growth strategy and expand its investments across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye.

The meeting was attended by Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company.