Sharjah Press Club enhances media professionals’ storytelling, AI skills

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Press Club (SPC), operating under the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, organised a training workshop on Monday at the House of Wisdom in cooperation with Sky News Arabia to strengthen journalists’ professional skills in fact-checking, storytelling and artificial intelligence (AI).

Held under the title “Modern Journalism: Fact-Checking, Storytelling and Artificial Intelligence”, the workshop brought together SPC members and journalists as part of the club’s programmes aimed at introducing media professionals to modern practices and tools in journalism.

The workshop covered key stages of preparing journalistic content, from monitoring news and verifying information to developing storytelling techniques, handling breaking news and using AI to support journalistic tasks.

It aimed to enhance journalists’ ability to work with different information sources, distinguish reliable content from misinformation, choose appropriate editorial angles and produce clear and accurate stories.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said investing in developing media professionals is fundamental to strengthening the sector’s ability to keep pace with rapid transformations while reinforcing standards of professionalism, accuracy and credibility.

He said changes in the media industry require journalists to possess advanced knowledge, editorial and technical skills, enabling them to deal responsibly with the flow of information and multiple sources while making effective use of modern technologies and AI.

Allay added that SPC programmes support this approach by providing training platforms that connect knowledge with practical application and help build media professionals capable of meeting the demands of the modern media landscape.

The programme addressed techniques for monitoring news through digital platforms and social media, identifying reliable sources and distinguishing verified information from rumours. It also covered methods for dealing with misleading or out-of-context content and balancing the speed of reporting with the need for accuracy and verification.

Participants were trained on transforming information into journalistic stories by identifying the central idea, selecting the appropriate angle, developing headlines and introductions, and constructing a clear and coherent narrative without exaggeration or conclusions unsupported by available information.

The workshop also examined breaking-news coverage, including editorial decision-making when information is incomplete, preparing for interviews and maintaining accuracy as events develop and information is updated.

Practical applications of AI in journalism included research, developing story ideas, content planning, organising information and preparing interview questions.

Participants were also introduced to AI tools used in newsrooms, with emphasis placed on reviewing and verifying their outputs and maintaining the journalist’s role in evaluating content, making editorial decisions and upholding professional standards.

The workshop included practical exercises and concluded with an activity titled “From News to Story”, which brought together information gathering and verification, selecting an editorial angle and preparing a concise journalistic story.

The programme forms part of SPC’s efforts to support the professional development of media workers and promote knowledge and expertise exchange through specialised training that keeps pace with developments in the media sector.