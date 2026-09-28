UAE President travels aboard Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi to Dubai; Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate Etihad Rail’s Dubai Station

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, today inaugurated Etihad Rail’s Dubai Station.

The inauguration marked the official launch of the UAE’s national passenger rail network and the beginning of a new phase of expansion connecting more cities and regions across the country, ahead of the commencement of services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah on 30 September 2026.

Prior to the inauguration, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan travelled aboard Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi to Dubai ahead of the passenger network’s official launch.

During the journey, His Highness the President reviewed Etihad Rail's operations, national objectives, and passenger services, which are designed to deliver a world-class travel experience.

Upon arrival at the station in Dubai, His Highness met with a number of Emirati professionals working on the project.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.

During the tour of the station, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewed the station's facilities, services and operational systems, along with advanced technologies designed to deliver a seamless travel experience from arrival and ticketing through to boarding and final destination.

His Highness received a briefing from His Excellency Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail, on the station’s role within the national passenger rail network and its importance in enhancing connectivity between Dubai and the rest of the UAE.

His Highness also met Emiratis working on the project and reviewed their contributions to the development and operation of passenger services, as well as efforts to build national expertise in the railway sector.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Etihad Rail's Dubai Station will serve as a new gateway linking Dubai with the UAE capital and the rest of the country, enhancing connectivity, supporting urban and economic growth, and reinforcing the emirate's position as a global hub for business, tourism and investment.

He added that integrating Dubai into the national rail network would strengthen its transport infrastructure, improve accessibility to and from the city, and support its future growth and development ambitions.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the launch of the national passenger rail network marks a major milestone in the implementation of the Projects of the 50, strengthening connectivity between the UAE's emirates while supporting economic competitiveness and quality of life.

He noted that the project has evolved in less than five years into an integrated national network linking communities and business hubs across the country, expanding access to opportunities and supporting economic and social development.

He added that strong demand for services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah reflects public confidence in passenger rail and its role in meeting mobility needs and enhancing the efficiency of the national transport system. He said each new extension of the network further strengthens integration between the emirates and creates new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Beginning on 30th September 2026, Etihad Rail will offer passenger services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.

Tickets are now available through the Etihad Rail mobile application, website and ticket vending machines at stations, with fares starting from AED39 for Comfort Class and AED109 for Premium Class.

Etihad Rail’s Dubai Station serves as a key connection point between the national railway network and Dubai’s wider transport ecosystem, enabling passengers to continue their journeys through a range of public and private transport options.

Etihad Rail’s Dubai Station is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station via a dedicated pedestrian bridge, providing a direct transfer between Etihad Rail services and the Dubai Metro.

Integration with Dubai’s Nol system also enables passengers to book Etihad Rail journeys and public transport services through a single QR code, which can be used across train, Metro, Tram and bus services.

Passenger services are operated by Etihad Rail Mobility, the joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis, one of the world’s leading passenger transport operators.

The partnership combines extensive international expertise in railway operations with national capabilities in transport management to create an exceptional operating model that enhances service quality and delivers a world-class passenger experience.