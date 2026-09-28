Dubai to host conference on implementing Islamic Finance, Halal Industry Strategy 2031

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Masraf (Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade), in collaboration with the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), will organise the inaugural conference on the role of financial institutions in implementing the UAE Islamic Finance and Halal Industry Strategy 2025–2031 on Wednesday, 30th September, in Dubai.

Held under the theme “From Legislation to Growth and Innovation”, the conference will be opened by Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, in the presence of Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Masraf, alongside officials, decision-makers, banking and regulatory leaders, Sharia scholars and financial experts.

The conference aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for Islamic finance and the halal industry and highlight the role of financial institutions in developing innovative financing and investment solutions that support growth, sustainability and competitiveness.

It will bring together regulators, financial institutions, Sharia and finance experts and private-sector representatives to examine priorities supporting implementation of the strategy and greater integration between Islamic finance and the halal industry.

The UAE Islamic Finance and Halal Industry Strategy 2025–2031 seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of Islamic finance, support innovation and sustainability and expand public-private partnerships.

It targets AED2.56 trillion in local Islamic finance assets by 2031. Islamic banking assets in the UAE reached AED1.4 trillion in June 2026, with 43 licensed Islamic financial institutions operating in the country. The UAE also ranked third globally in the 2025 Islamic Finance Development Indicator.

Fuad Mohamed, CEO of Al Masraf, said the strategy provides an important opportunity to strengthen the financial sector’s role in supporting the real economy and opening new avenues for growth and investment.

He said the conference seeks to bring regulators, financial institutions, scholars, experts and the private sector together to move from discussing opportunities towards developing practical solutions and partnerships supporting the strategy’s objectives.

Jamal Saleh, Director-General of UBF, said the UAE banking sector has the expertise and institutional capabilities to contribute to the strategy through Sharia-compliant financing solutions, deeper sukuk markets, investment and innovation, and financing for sectors linked to the halal economy.

The conference will feature four main sessions covering the strategic and legislative framework for Islamic finance and the halal industry; the role of financial institutions in implementing the strategy; sukuk, innovation and technology; and governance, risk management, trust and sustainable growth.

Discussions will also address financial technology and digital platforms, Sharia supervision, financing for halal-related sectors and stronger cooperation between financial institutions, national entities and the private sector.

The conference is expected to conclude with recommendations on financing and investment instruments, sukuk and financial technology, support for halal-industry sectors and stronger coordination among relevant stakeholders.