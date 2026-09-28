SCDA launches Safety Perception Survey 2026

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA), in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and Community Development, has announced the launch of the second phase of the "Safety Perception Survey 2026."

The survey aims to gather accurate data regarding the public's sense of safety within the emirate, thereby supporting the Authority's efforts to enhance community safety and protect lives and property.

The survey is being conducted by field teams stationed at shopping malls across the emirate, allowing the public to engage and participate while visiting these locations.

This field presence facilitates direct communication with community members, enabling the Authority to hear their views in the very places they frequent.

The Authority has encouraged mall visitors to take the time to participate, helping to provide a clearer picture of their sense of safety.

Community participation is vital, as it yields data reflecting the public's experiences and perceptions, leading to a more precise understanding of the prevailing sense of safety.

Such data allows safety to be viewed from the perspective of the community members themselves, helping to identify associated needs and expectations; public cooperation with the survey teams is essential to achieving the initiative's goals and ensuring the protection of lives and property.

The Authority emphasised that all data and information provided by participants will be treated with strict confidentiality to safeguard privacy and encourage open expression of opinions.

It explained that the value of the survey hinges on public participation and the provision of responses reflecting individuals' sense of safety, thereby facilitating the collection of accurate data.

Confidentiality plays a key role in instilling the confidence participants need to answer openly.

The Authority noted that a prize draw for home safety equipment sets will be held upon the survey's conclusion, highlighting the importance of home safety measures.

It reiterated its call for community members to participate in the "Safety Perception Survey 2026," noting that participation offers everyone the opportunity to share their views and contribute to efforts aimed at building a safer future in Sharjah.