National Anti-Narcotics Authority discusses comprehensive drug response

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Anti-Narcotics Authority organised a panel discussion on strengthening the comprehensive response to drugs, from prevention and treatment to reducing drug supply and enhancing public safety, as part of its participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026.

The session brought together Hatem Aly, Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); Dr. Wadih Maalouf, Global Programme Coordinator at UNODC's Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation Section; Dr. Saeed Al Ahbabi, a prosecutor at the Federal Drug Prosecution at the Office of the UAE Attorney General; and Brigadier Ahmad Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police.

The discussion was moderated by Fahad Haikal, Director of the Government Communication Department at the National Anti-Narcotics Authority.