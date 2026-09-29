Mubadala, Together AI partner to explore AI infrastructure opportunities in UAE

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, and Together AI, the AI Native Cloud for building and running generative AI with open-source models, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to explore artificial intelligence infrastructure and ecosystem opportunities in the UAE.

As part of the partnership, Together AI will establish a local presence in Abu Dhabi, bringing its inference and research capabilities closer to regional demand and developers building AI applications across the UAE and the wider region.

Mubadala and Together AI will work together to identify strategic opportunities that support the development and deployment of AI in the UAE. The partnership supports the Emirate’s broader ambition to build sovereign capabilities across the AI value chain, strengthen its position as an international hub for applied innovation, and deepen technical expertise in the country.

The strategic collaboration between Mubadala UAE Investments Platform and Together AI follows Mubadala’s US$100 million participation in Together AI's Series C financing round, announced on 1st July 2026, alongside a group of global technology and financial investors.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in San Francisco, Together AI provides a full-stack AI platform for inference, model shaping and accelerated compute. Its research-optimised platform helps developers and enterprises build and operate applications using open and custom AI models.

The partnership forms part of Mubadala's continued investment in the technology infrastructure supporting the UAE's transition to a knowledge-based economy and its focus on artificial intelligence as a long-term driver of economic value.

Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala, said, "At Mubadala, we focus on attracting leading technology companies, deepening local capabilities and creating an environment where innovation can move from research to real-world application. Our collaboration with Together AI supports that ambition by strengthening a critical part of the AI ecosystem and expanding access to the infrastructure.

"Together AI’s decision to establish an office in Abu Dhabi will deepen its engagement with the UAE’s rapidly developing technology ecosystem that creates long-term economic value for the emirate and the wider UAE."

Vipul Ved Prakash, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Together AI, said, "The demand for open-source AI is outpacing the compute available to serve it. Developers want open models because they can own, shape and deploy them however they want, but that only works if the infrastructure underneath is fast, efficient, and actually there when you need it. We're scaling that infrastructure globally, and Mubadala is exactly the kind of partner that helps us do it at speed."