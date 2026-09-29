ADNOC, Burjeel Holdings expand healthcare services across Al Dhafra region

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC and Burjeel Holdings have expanded healthcare services across the Al Dhafra region, providing world-class healthcare for ADNOC employees, their families and the wider community.

Their continued partnership builds on the success of Al Dhannah Hospital following ADNOC’s appointment of Burjeel as the medical operator in 2023.

ADNOC and Burjeel Holdings are exploring the development of a more integrated, preventive and patient-centric healthcare model. This would encompass advanced clinical care, occupational health, preventive medicine, wellness, digital health solutions and healthy ageing services to support better health outcomes and enhance patient experience.

Khalid Al Hosani, Acting Executive Vice President, Group Business Support at ADNOC, said, “The partnership with Burjeel Holdings reflects ADNOC’s commitment to providing access to world-class healthcare services, advancing preventive and occupational healthcare, and delivering better health outcomes.”

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “The next phase of our partnership moves beyond operating a hospital to building an integrated healthcare ecosystem for Al Dhafra Region, connecting occupational health, prevention, specialist care, digital health and advanced clinical services around the needs of ADNOC employees, their families and the wider community.”

Initiatives under consideration include transforming ADNOC’s Occupational Medical Centre into an integrated “One Health Hub” that brings together occupational health, preventive care, and health-promotion programmes.

ADNOC and Burjeel Holdings also assess opportunities to expand outpatient and day-surgery capabilities across Al Dhafra Region.

The partnership between ADNOC and Burjeel Holdings supports Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ambitions by advancing integrated, innovative, and sustainable healthcare solutions that prioritise prevention, wellbeing, enhanced patient experience, and clinical excellence.