ADJD strengthens judicial cooperation with Finland’s Ministry of Justice

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has met with Leena Meri, Finland’s Minister of Justice, and her delegation to discuss ways to strengthen judicial cooperation and exchange expertise.

The meeting explored bilateral partnerships, best practices in innovative judicial services, modern approaches to justice-system management, and the use of technology and artificial intelligence to improve litigation efficiency and access to justice.

Al Abri said the Department, guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD, is working to expand judicial partnerships and draw on international expertise to uphold the rule of law and develop a justice system meeting global standards.

He highlighted Finland’s experience in institutional innovation, legislative modernisation and smart applications, noting opportunities for cooperation in digital transformation, judicial knowledge exchange and technology-based solutions.

Meri praised the development of Abu Dhabi’s judicial system and its digital transformation, expressing Finland’s interest in strengthening cooperation and exchanging practical expertise to support the justice sector.