KHUZAMA unveiled as Official Match Ball of AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™

KUALA LUMPUR, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and KELME on Tuesday unveiled KHUZAMA, the Official Match Ball for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™, which will take place from 7th January to 5th February, 2027.

Named after the resilient wild lavender that blooms across Saudi Arabia, KHUZAMA draws inspiration from the dramatic moment the landscape transforms as the flowers blossom in unison. The distinctive violet hue reflects the traditional ceremonial colour used to welcome honoured guests, symbolising the warm hospitality extended to every team, official, and fan attending the tournament.

The design reflects the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™'s bold and contemporary visual identity. The ball's striking geometric patterns are anchored by ‘The Portal’ – a core graphical element that is inspired by traditional Najdi architectural doorways. This stepped, diamond-shaped device frames the tournament logo on the ball, capturing the rhythm and openness of regional craft. Its deep purple, vibrant green, and sand tones are lifted straight from the official tournament palette, creating a cohesive visual tie to the wider event environment.

Designed for high performance, the ball's high-contrast violet-and-white panelling is intended to enhance visibility for players, officials and spectators in daylight and under floodlights.

AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said the unveiling of KHUZAMA marked another milestone ahead of the tournament, adding that the ball combines cultural elements with technical engineering to support players' performance.

KELME Chairman Ke Yongxiang said, “Following our successful supply of the official match ball for the last AFC Asian Cup™, we are proud to unveil KHUZAMA, our official match ball for a second consecutive edition," adding that the ball combines cultural elements with technical engineering to support players' performance.

Patrick Murphy, CEO of Asia Football Group, said KHUZAMA reflected the tournament's identity and the welcoming spirit of the host nation.