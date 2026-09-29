MOI explores international cooperation to combat fraud networks, financial crimes

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior took part in a panel discussion titled “Fraud Hubs, Online Casinos, and High-Risk Investments in Southeast Asia,” held on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Hamad Mohammed Al-Hinai, an expert with the Ministry’s Federal Cybercrime Department, gave a presentation examining the criminal ecosystem surrounding fraud hubs, including human trafficking, investment fraud, money laundering, and the misuse of virtual assets, in addition to crimes involving online casinos and digital infrastructure.

Al-Hinai said such crimes span multiple jurisdictions, with criminal actors operating across countries and relying on digital and financial infrastructures located in different parts of the world. Addressing these activities therefore requires stronger international cooperation, greater information sharing, and coordinated action among the relevant authorities to track criminal networks and disrupt their operations.

The presentation also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to counter transnational financial and cybercrimes, including the coordination among security agencies, financial institutions, and the private sector, as well as the rapid exchange of information and handling of reports. It further outlined models of public-private partnership and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to developing and reinforcing these practices in cooperation with international partners.

Al-Hinai stressed the need to move beyond investigating individual cases and focus instead on tracing criminal networks and links among their members. This includes examining bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets, online domains, IP addresses, devices, companies, beneficiaries and intermediary financial accounts.

He said this approach helps identify those directing criminal networks and the infrastructure supporting their operations, enabling authorities to dismantle the networks and disrupt their operations.

Al-Hinai added that tackling transnational organised crime requires an integrated system for exchanging information, tracing financial flows, linking data and strengthening cooperation among security agencies and financial and technology entities. As criminal networks operate across borders, he said, security and intelligence responses must also extend beyond national borders.