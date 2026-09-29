FANR highlights efforts to strengthen radiation monitoring

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), led by Director-General Hamad Al Kaabi, chaired the 48th meeting of the Radiation Protection Committee (RPC), bringing together federal and local government entities to review progress on key national radiation protection initiatives covering occupational and medical exposure, environmental monitoring, laboratory capabilities and drinking water monitoring.

During the meeting, FANR presented the National Dose Registry (NDR), a centralised database that records occupational exposure to ionising radiation during normal and emergencies and supports the systematic oversight of individual doses in the UAE.

The registry is designed to consolidate dose records using national unique identifiers, monitor cumulative occupational exposure, identify abnormal exposures and support analysis of national exposure trends. Around 27,000 occupationally exposed workers are covered by the NDR.

The Committee also reviewed progress by its Task Force on Monitoring of Drinking Water, which agreed on a 24-month programme to strengthen the UAE’s national framework for radiological monitoring of drinking water. FANR also shared progress on an online radiological monitoring platform.

The National Environmental Radiological Measurements Workgroup presented progress on the UAE National Radon Indoor Concentration Survey and efforts to strengthen laboratory capabilities for radioactive analysis across government entities. These projects support national environmental radiation protection capabilities and the UAE’s preparedness to undertake coordinated radiological monitoring and assessment.

The Medical Applications Workgroup, chaired by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, also presented progress on the UAE National Diagnostic Reference Levels project, which has been designated as a Government Transformational Project.

National data collection has been completed for different modalities, with data received from all emirates. The project will update the national diogenitic reference levels for medical imaging to support optimisation of patient radiation protection.