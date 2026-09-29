Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Emirati Human Resources Development Council to launch Emiratisation Excellence Award

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, and the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai (EHRDC) have signed a strategic partnership to launch Al Ghaf - DHCA Emiratisation Excellence Award, the first of its kind dedicated to recognising Emiratisation efforts across the DHCC ecosystem.

Signed during Ru’ya Careers 2026, the partnership brings together DHCA’s role in supporting the training and development of Emirati technical cadres in fields related to its mandate with EHRDC’s expertise in advancing Emirati human capital in the private sector.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of EHRDC, said that the award recognises organisations that demonstrate innovative approaches to developing and empowering UAE nationals, while encouraging others to adopt and strengthen such practices.

"By expanding opportunities for Emirati professionals across diverse sectors, we seek to foster a culture of positive competition, promote greater job stability and further strengthen the competitiveness of UAE nationals in the labour market," he said.

Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of DHCA, said, "Through our strategic partnership with the EHRDC, we want to encourage sustained progress in Emiratisation across our ecosystem by creating career pathways, professional development and leading practices among our business partners. This award reflects this ambition by recognising a tangible contribution to Emiratisation and helping create the foundations for UAE nationals to grow, contribute and lead the health sector in the future.”

The award takes its name from the Ghaf tree, the UAE’s national tree and an enduring symbol of resilience, continuity and deep roots. Able to thrive in challenging conditions and deeply rooted in the country’s natural and cultural heritage, the Ghaf reflects the award’s emphasis on sustained investment in people and long-term growth. Its historic use in traditional Emirati remedies also creates a meaningful connection to the health sector that the award serves.

Developed with the support of Dubai Quality Group (DQG), the award will celebrate the efforts and achievements of DHCC business partners in attracting, developing, progressing, retaining Emirati talent, and encouraging sustainable practices that create opportunities for UAE nationals to build and advance their careers.

Submissions for the inaugural Al Ghaf - DHCA Emiratisation Excellence Award will open in Q1 2027, with further details on eligibility, the evaluation framework and the participation process to be announced later.