Under patronage of Fatima bint Mubarak, UAE launches global SAFE-T initiative

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the UAE has launched the global SAFE-T Initiative to harness technology to advance digital safety and effective, sustainable participation.

The initiative is being implemented through a strategic partnership between the General Women’s Union (GWU), the Ministry of Justice, which provided support and seed funding, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The launch took place on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, in the presence of ministers, UN officials and representatives of judicial and legislative authorities and the public and private sectors.

On the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima said technology had become an essential part of learning, work, innovation and decision-making, opening broad opportunities for women to communicate, create and access knowledge and opportunities.

She stressed, however, that fully benefiting from these possibilities depends on building an environment that protects rights, privacy and dignity and strengthens trust in the use of modern technologies.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima said technology-facilitated violence against women and girls is an increasing challenge whose impact extends beyond individual harm to affect social and economic participation and opportunities for leadership and innovation.

She noted that threats, abuse, blackmail, and defamation through digital channels can restrict women’s ability to express themselves, take initiative, and participate fully in public life.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima stressed that addressing these challenges requires an integrated vision extending beyond access to technology to include developing legislation and policies, strengthening protection and justice, raising awareness, and establishing shared responsibility among governments, international organisations, technology companies and civil society.

“We do not view women merely as beneficiaries of digital transformation, but as partners in leading it and shaping its future, and as a source of innovation, solutions and the building of societies that are better able to adapt to change. As knowledge, confidence and responsibility expand, so too do opportunities for meaningful and sustainable contribution," she said.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima said supporting women has long been embedded in the UAE’s development approach, reflecting the country’s belief in their central role in building the nation and shaping its future.

She highlighted the Cyber Pulse Initiative for Women and Family, launched by the GWU in cooperation with the UAE Cyber Security Council, as a national model for equipping women with cybersecurity knowledge and skills and strengthening their role in protecting families, raising awareness and improving community readiness to address technological risks.

She said the initiative’s growing impact led to its expansion from a national programme into the international Cyber Pulse Academy for Women and Family, enabling the transfer of knowledge and expertise and supporting women in strengthening digital security within their communities.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima welcomed the SAFE-T Initiative, launched by UNODC with support from the Ministry of Justice, saying it provides a practical framework to strengthen the ability of countries and institutions to tackle technology-facilitated violence and turn international commitments into implementable tools and solutions.

She also welcomed the launch of the UN Women Strategy: Preventing and Eliminating Technology-Facilitated Violence Against Women and Girls, expressing hope that it would help unify efforts, strengthen multilateral coordination and support prevention, protection and accountability systems so women and girls can benefit from the opportunities of the digital age with confidence and dignity.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima said, “Our shared responsibility today is to make technology a force that serves people, opens doors of opportunity and strengthens justice, and to continue working together to build a future in which women are active partners in shaping and leading digital transformation and contribute through their expertise and ambition to building safer, more prosperous and sustainable societies.”

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, GWU Secretary-General, said, “Our longstanding journey in supporting and empowering women across various fields and sectors is clearly reflected in our continuous partnerships through international initiatives and forums, where we remain committed to harnessing technology to serve this goal and safeguard women’s digital rights.”

She added, “At the General Women’s Union, we believe that protecting the security and sustainability of the family and society requires joint action and genuine integration among local and international stakeholders.

“Through our continued cooperation with partners and organisations, we seek to establish a safe and equitable digital environment in which every woman and girl can contribute effectively and confidently to sustainable development and human progress.”

The first phase of SAFE-T focuses on establishing its core infrastructure through the UN Women Strategy: Preventing and Eliminating Technology-Facilitated Violence Against Women and Girls, the Global Coalition for Digital Safety, and the digital safety toolkit.

The Framework incorporates a strategic model known as UPSTANDER, built around nine integrated strategies.

These include expanding women’s educational, technological, professional and leadership opportunities to bridge the digital divide; building effective partnerships; and providing support and assistance to victims and survivors.

The model also focuses on transparency, oversight and accountability in the technology sector; community solidarity and advocacy; zero tolerance for digital abuse; effective law enforcement and ending impunity; education, training and digital literacy; and developing comprehensive and standardised reporting and data-collection mechanisms to support evidence-based policies and prevention measures.

The launch concluded by reaffirming the international community’s commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and supporting the implementation of SAFE-T and its strategic objectives to ensure safe and inclusive digital environments where women and girls can participate effectively and confidently in building a sustainable and equitable future.