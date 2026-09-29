Sharjah Executive Council forms committee to combat residential violations

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday a meeting of the Council, held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the SEC.

The meeting discussed several agenda items related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities and adopting the necessary decisions and measures to develop government services and enhance their quality, thereby improving performance efficiency and achieving the highest standards of service.

The Council issued a decision establishing and forming the committee to combat residential violations in the emirate of Sharjah.

The committee will be chaired by the Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs and will include representatives from the following government entities: Sharjah Municipality, Public Prosecution in the Emirate of Sharjah, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), and Sharjah Economic Development Department.

The committee aims to combat random housing and residential violations across the emirate’s cities by unifying monitoring and inspection procedures and strengthening integration among government entities.

It will also monitor the status of properties and housing units and ensure that landlords and tenants comply with applicable requirements and regulations to prevent practices or violations that may breach housing requirements and avoid the penalties and legal measures prescribed against violators.

The decision also addressed a number of legal provisions concerning the committee’s responsibilities, membership term, periodic reports, regulatory decisions, and entry into force and publication.

The Council reviewed a report on the launch of the fifth season of Sharjah Safari, which features more than 120 animal species and over 50,000 animals.

The report highlighted the continuous development of the programmes and visitor experience, reflecting Sharjah’s commitment to preserving wildlife and ecosystems, raising community awareness of the importance of conserving biodiversity, and promoting a culture of sustainability.

It also highlighted efforts to protect species and preserve their natural habitats, contributing to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for ecotourism, environmental education and awareness.

The report also covered Sharjah Safari’s integrated efforts to provide visitors with a distinctive and varied tourism experience by developing and enriching tours with interactive activities and experiences, enhancing the quality of services, facilities and seasonal events, as well as employing Emirati staff from the local community who possess the skills, expertise and knowledge of the area.

They play a key role in providing visitors with a rich experience and introducing them to the safari’s components, as well as the animals and their habitats.

The report also reviewed mechanisms for developing tours by monitoring visitors’ feedback, measuring their satisfaction levels, and evaluating the performance of guides, in addition to Sharjah Safari’s breeding programme, which has achieved notable results, with more than 150 new births recorded, including rare animal species.