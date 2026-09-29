Gold ticks up after hitting over 7-week low

NEW YORK, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices edged higher ‌on Tuesday after hitting a more-than-seven-week low in the previous session.

Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $4,140.10 ​per ounce, as of 0856 GMT, after hitting its lowest level ​since 5th August on Monday. US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $4,171.60.

Oil prices also rose for a second successive session.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.5 percent to $60.66, platinum slipped 1.7 percent to $1,688.17, while ​palladium rose 0.6 percent to $1,221.87.