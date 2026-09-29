World Governments Summit strengthens partnerships, expands opportunities for collaboration

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit (WGS), affirmed that the World Governments Summit advances its global role not only through the ideas and perspectives it advances, but also through the strength of its community of partners and supporters.

He said this community extends the Summit’s role and forms an active ecosystem that strengthens its ability to convene global dialogue on the future of governments.

Al Olama made the remarks during the World Governments Summit Partners Gathering 2026, organised by the World Governments Summit Organisation with the participation of more than 100 CEOs and senior leaders representing WGS partners, knowledge members and contributors and media partners, alongside the Summit’s leadership and team.

He said the Partners Retreat reflects an approach centred on building relationships that enable sustained cooperation, new partnerships and joint initiatives, while creating broader opportunities to exchange perspectives and translate dialogue into opportunities for action and impact.

The retreat aimed to deepen the WGS’s partnerships and open new avenues for cooperation, dialogue and joint initiatives, recognising the continued trust and contributions of its partners and members.

The retreat featured two main sessions with three speakers, examining the WGS’s journey and the factors that have shaped its evolution, as well as broader developments influencing institutional decision-making.

The first session featured an interactive dialogue with Omar Sultan Al Olama, moderated by Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, offering participants a behind-the-scenes look at the World Governments Summit.

The conversation explored defining moments, unexpected encounters, and leadership lessons that have shaped the Summit over the years. It also offered personal experiences and real-world stories, providing insight into the people, decisions and experiences behind one of the global platforms for international dialogue and future cooperation.

The second session, titled “A Brief History of the Middle East,” featured Dr. Roy Casagranda, author and Professor of Political Science, who provided a concise examination of the key events and transformations that have shaped the region’s history and continue to influence the world today.

Dr. Casagranda traced the region’s history from the rise and fall of ancient empires and the emergence of major religions to the flourishing of the Islamic Golden Age and the geopolitical transformations of the modern era.

He explored how these developments continue to influence global politics, culture, and economics.

He also explored the connections between past and present, offering contemporary perspectives on historical narratives and examining why understanding the Middle East’s history and transformations remains important to appreciating the region’s place in, and contribution to, the world today.

The World Governments Summit Partners Retreat is held annually ahead of the Summit, bringing together WGS partners, members, media partners and knowledge contributors. It provides an interactive platform for continued dialogue on partnership opportunities and the role of collaboration in shaping the future.