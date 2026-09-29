ADNEC Group publishes 2025 ESG Report

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, marking the tenth consecutive year of ESG reporting.

The report highlights a landmark year in which the Group achieved its highest-ever economic contribution to the UAE while reducing its absolute greenhouse gas emissions, demonstrating that commercial growth and decarbonisation advance hand in hand.

In 2025, ADNEC Group contributed AED9.2 billion in Gross Value Added to the national economy, supported more than 70,000 jobs across the UAE, and welcomed over 6.3 million visitors to more than 1,149 events across its global venues.

Over the same year, the Group reduced its absolute emissions, cut carbon intensity per employee by 39 percent, and lowered water intensity per visitor by 47 percent.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “2025 marked another major step forward in our commitment to responsible growth and long-term value creation. We delivered our highest-ever economic contribution while reducing our absolute emissions, clear proof that sustainability and growth strengthen one another.

With all of UAE based venues now powered by clean energy, provided by EWEC,and with our updated Net Zero roadmap in place, we look ahead with confidence to accelerating our positive impact and supporting the UAE's vision for a resilient, diversified and low-carbon future.”

The year marked a significant clean energy milestone for ADNEC Group. Building on its existing partnership with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the Group signed a new clean energy agreement covering ADNEC Centre Al Ain, extending the use of clean electricity verified through International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

Development also advanced on a 5 MWp rooftop solar system at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, one of the region's most ambitious renewable energy projects in the events industry, expected to generate approximately 8.57 million kWh annually and meet nearly 30 percent of the venue's electricity demand.

2025 was also a milestone year for social impact. The Group formally launched its Social Impact Strategy and Toolkit, codifying in a single measurable framework the social value ADNEC Group already creates through its events, venues, tourism, media and services ecosystem, from employment and SME participation to knowledge transfer, inclusion and community access.

ADNEC Group’s first social impact report will be published from 2026 onwards, providing transparent insights across its portfolio and supporting the Group’s long-term sustainability objectives.

The report also sets out the Group's Decarbonisation Roadmap, updated in 2025, now targeting Net Zero across Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 and full net zero across all scopes by 2045, five years ahead of the UAE's national net zero target.

ADNEC Group's progress in 2025 was recognised with the UAE Year of Sustainability “Plan to Action” Seal, the Majra UAE Impact Seal Gold Tier for Large Companies, four honours at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025, and recognition of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) as a “Model Venue for Sustainable Business Events.”