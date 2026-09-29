UAE hosts GCC meeting to enhance gender equality, balance in labour markets

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates hosted a workshop to discuss the guidelines for enhancing gender equality and balance in labour markets of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in collaboration with the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Social Affairs in GCC States (the Executive Bureau), the workshop was held in Dubai on 28th and 29th September 2026.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Ministries of Labour, official bodies concerned with women’s affairs across the GCC states, the Statistical Centre for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC-STAT), the Executive Bureau, and a number of specialists and institutions concerned with labour market policies and women’s empowerment.

Proceedings focused on the draft guidelines for enhancing gender equality and balance in GCC labour markets, prepared by MoHRE in coordination with the Executive Bureau, as part of the GCC Labour Ministers Committee’s strategy for the 2024-2029 period.

Shayma Alawadhi, Under-Secretary of Labour Market Development & Regulation at MoHRE, said at the opening of the meeting that the guidelines represent a practical step towards transforming expertise and effective practices in GCC states into a shared Gulf framework that supports policy development, raises women’s participation, and enhances equal opportunities in labour markets.

Alawadhi highlighted some of the UAE’s achievements in terms of supporting women’s participation, enhancing equal opportunities, and removing obstacles to their participation in the private sector.

To that end, she explained, the UAE established a comprehensive ecosystem of legislation, policies, and initiatives that create a flexible and inclusive work environment, enable balance between professional and family life for working women, and ensure all rights are protected, all while leveraging technology and AI.

These policies led to real-life results reflected in the UAE labour market’s performance across various indicators, Alawadhi continued, noting that Emirati women account for 71% of all Emirati professionals working in the private sector and 55% of Emiratis in executive and leadership positions.

She revealed that women’s participation in the labour market had increased by 131% by the end of the first half of 2026, compared to 2020.

The UAE’s commitment to continue sharing expertise and supporting joint Gulf action is rooted in its belief that empowering women and investing in human capital are key pillars for building more inclusive, balanced, and competitive labour markets, Alawadhi affirmed.

This, she added, aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, and GCC states’ strategic directions to drive sustainable development and build knowledge- and skills-based economies.

Participants in the meeting showcased national experiences and initiatives from across the GCC states, in addition to highlighting relevant international experiences, with the aim of benefiting from applicable practices and expertise, and developing the guidelines’ content to suit the needs of Gulf labour markets.

The guidelines are developed through a participatory pan-GCC process that combines national experiences of individual states with international expertise and practices, in an effort to outline a practical reference that supports the development of policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing gender equality and balance in GCC labour markets.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants affirmed the importance of continued coordination and exchange of expertise among GCC states in this field, drawing lessons from success stories to develop policies and practices that enhance women’s participation in the labour market, thereby supporting the objectives of the Gulf initiative and enhancing integration among GCC states.