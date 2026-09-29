Cutting food waste strengthens food system resilience: Amna Al Dahak

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the resilience of the food system is linked to its ability to provide food and ensure continued access to it even when production or supply comes under pressure.

In remarks marking the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, she stressed that investment in increasing and diversifying food production must be accompanied by efforts to protect food from loss and waste at every stage, from farm to family table.

“Every quantity of food that is lost or wasted also wastes the water, energy, resources and effort used to produce it, and reduces the system’s ability to meet needs amid changing conditions,” she said.

Al Dahak added, “United Nations data indicate that around 13.2 percent of food is lost globally after harvest and before reaching retail, while around 19 percent of food available to consumers is wasted in households, food services and retail.

“These figures show that reducing food loss and waste enables us to make better use of the food already available, ease pressure on resources and reduce emissions, while strengthening the food system’s ability to continue serving communities.”

She continued, “In the UAE, we are addressing food loss and waste across the various stages of the food system as part of our efforts to strengthen national food security.

“Through ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, and in cooperation with Emirates Foundation and our partners, we are working towards the target of reducing food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030.

“This begins by measuring the scale of food loss and identifying its causes, followed by developing solutions with farmers, producers and the transport, retail and hospitality sectors to address vulnerabilities and enhance the efficiency of the food system.”

Al Dahak stressed that community participation is a key pillar in achieving this target.

She said, “Every family’s contribution begins with its daily decisions on purchasing, storing and consuming food, supported by awareness efforts involving schools, young people and community institutions.

“Alongside reducing waste, it is equally important to redirect surplus food that remains fit for consumption to those who need it. This is supported by the efforts of the Emirates Food Bank, whose services have reached more than 128 million beneficiaries since its establishment in 2017.

“When the efforts of government entities, businesses and individuals come together, preserving food becomes a practice shared across the entire system.”

Al Dahak stressed that every investment in production, technology and infrastructure loses part of its impact if food is not preserved until it reaches consumers.

She concluded that through collective action to reduce food loss and waste, the UAE can safeguard the impact of these investments, enhance the readiness and adaptability of its food system, and preserve resources for future generations.