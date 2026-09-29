Iraq Stock Exchange officially joins Tabadul platform

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced that the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) has officially begun trading through the Tabadul platform, becoming the eighth market to go live on the network, which comprises 11 exchanges.

The move gives investors in Iraq direct access to securities listed on ADX, expanding cross-border trading opportunities and strengthening investment links and strategic relations between the two markets.

Tabadul enables seamless trading across participating markets with settlement in local currencies, without requiring dual listings or custodianship. Its network connects markets across Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Muscat, Astana, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Southern Africa and Iraq.

With ISX joining the platform, Tabadul connects markets with a combined market capitalisation exceeding US$1 trillion, more than 700 listed companies and over 11 million registered investors.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said direct investment channels are becoming increasingly important as regional economies grow more interconnected, supporting sustainable growth and capital flows between leading markets.

He said ISX’s addition gives investors a direct route to trade Iraqi companies while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a trading centre, supporting Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the emirate’s long-term economic strategy through deeper liquidity and new growth channels.

Ali Jamal Amin, Executive Director of ISX, said the start of trading on Tabadul marks an important milestone in strengthening cooperation and integration between the Iraqi and Abu Dhabi capital markets and opens new opportunities for cross-border connectivity and investment.

Based in Baghdad, ISX traces Iraq’s securities-market history to 1939 and began operating in its current form in 2004. The number of listed companies has since risen from 15 to 103, with total market capitalisation reaching $21.7 billion in August 2026.

The exchange lists equities, government bonds and corporate debt instruments, providing companies with access to financing for expansion and supporting Iraq’s economic development.

ADX launched Tabadul in July 2022 as the region’s first digital exchange hub based on a mutual market-access model. The platform enables investors to trade securities across participating international markets and allows brokerage firms to access partner exchanges remotely.

Tabadul provides access to companies across sectors including banking, finance, energy and telecommunications.

Trading value on the platform reached AED13.5 billion in 2026, surpassing the total recorded during all of 2025 and reflecting growing regional demand for cross-border investment opportunities and greater capital-market integration.