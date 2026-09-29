ADX signs MoUs with Egyptian Exchange, Damascus Securities Exchange to strengthen cooperation

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and Damascus Securities Exchange (DSE) during the annual conference of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) in Abu Dhabi.

The agreements establish a structured framework to explore cooperation on market development, cross-border trading, expanded investor access, and potential integration into the Tabadul hub.

The signing ceremonies were attended by Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Capital Market Authority; Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADX Group; Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX; Mohamed Yisr Barnieh, Syria’s Minister of Finance; Omar Radwan, Chairman of EGX; Omar Barhamji, Chairman of DSE; and Basel Asaad, Chief Executive Officer of DSE.

Alnuaimi said closer cooperation between regional financial markets is essential to unlock new investment opportunities, deepen liquidity and facilitate cross-border trading for investors and issuers.

He added that ADX continues to support capital formation in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global investment hub.

Radwan said effective partnerships between Arab financial markets have become an important pillar in strengthening market resilience and attracting global capital and direct investment.

He added that the agreement with ADX will help facilitate cross-market trading, develop infrastructure and explore cooperation supporting economic growth in both countries.

Asaad said the partnership comes as Syria seeks greater economic openness and stronger cooperation with regional and international partners, with modern financial technology and infrastructure among the priorities for developing DSE.

He said cooperation with leading regional markets, including ADX, could support the efficiency of Syria’s capital market and improve investor access to emerging opportunities.

The agreements build on existing regional cooperation, including an MoU signed between EGX and DSE in 2006.

EGX traces its history to 1883 with the establishment of a mercantile futures market in Alexandria, followed by the Cairo Stock Exchange in 1903. It is now one of Africa’s largest exchanges, with 277 listed companies and a total market capitalisation of US$77 billion as of August 2026.

DSE began trading in 2009 and has grown from six listed companies to 27 issuers, with a combined market capitalisation of $2.1 billion.

Through its expanding dialogue with regional exchanges, ADX continues to develop an integrated multi-asset marketplace and support international investment flows across the region.