Fifth UAE School Games to launch on 20 October with 15 sports

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE School and University Sports Federation (UAESUSF) has announced that the fifth UAE School Games for the 2026-2027 academic year will begin on 20th October, featuring 15 individual and team sports.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports, the Games are organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dubai Sports Council, Sharjah Sports Council and national sports federations, in partnership with Ferrero Gulf and several local and educational entities.

UAESUSF also announced that the third season of the UAE University Games will begin on 5th October under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports and in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and President of UAESUSF, said the School and University Games are national platforms that promote sport as a way of life in educational institutions and develop students’ abilities across individual and team sports.

He said schools and universities play a central role in identifying sporting talent, noting that the new School Games season will introduce wrestling and basketball, while the University Games programme will expand to seven individual and team sports.

Sheikh Suhail added that the federation and its partners are strengthening the talent identification system from schools through to specialised development programmes, using advanced technologies and international expertise to place promising athletes on pathways towards sporting excellence.

Amna Al Saleh, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education, said the UAE School Games represent an investment in students’ potential and the future of national sport.

She added that sports competitions help build self-confidence and instil discipline, perseverance and teamwork, while the Ministry continues to integrate physical education with sporting activities and provide supportive school environments that encourage healthy lifestyles.

School Games qualifiers will begin on 20th October following the completion of registration, with students from public and private schools across the UAE expected to participate.

The 15 sports are football, athletics, archery, badminton, laser run, table tennis, obstacle course racing, chess, fencing, judo, jiu-jitsu, taekwondo and swimming, alongside wrestling and basketball, which will be introduced for the first time.

The third UAE University Games will feature 195 teams representing 50 public and private higher education institutions, with the finals scheduled for April 2027.

The expanded university programme will comprise seven sports. Team competitions will include football, basketball and volleyball, while individual events will feature obstacle course racing, swimming, athletics and cycling.