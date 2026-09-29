Daman hosts third edition of Emirati Majlis to strengthen cybersecurity readiness

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company – Daman, part of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, hosted the third edition of the Daman Emirati Majlis, held at Al Qurm Majlis, part of Majalis Abu Dhabi, at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, and attended by Emirati employees from across the company.

The event reflects Daman's ongoing commitment to investing in Emirati talent, strengthening their professional and leadership capabilities, and providing opportunities for them to contribute to the company’s growth and the future of the insurance sector.

This year’s Majlis focused on cybersecurity, leadership, and future readiness amid accelerating digital transformation.

The session featured Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, who shared insights and expertise with participants on strengthening cybersecurity readiness, building resilient leadership, and the need to continuously develop skills and knowledge to keep pace with future developments.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of The National Insurance Company – Daman, said, “The Daman Emirati Majlis provides an important platform for bringing together our Emirati talent to exchange knowledge, share experiences and engage in dialogue. It reflects our belief that investing in people is fundamental to building sustainable organisations that are equipped to navigate the future. As digital transformation accelerates and the insurance sector continues to evolve, it is important to equip Emirati professionals with the knowledge, skills and confidence to adapt, innovate and turn challenges into new opportunities for growth and excellence.

“With cybersecurity playing a critical role in business continuity and trust in the digital environment, we believe in preparing Emirati talent capable of leading this transformation and meeting its future requirements. At Daman, we remain committed to creating opportunities that enable our Emirati talent to grow, lead and create a tangible impact across the company and the wider sector. Guided by our commitment to supporting Emiratisation, the proportion of UAE nationals within our workforce has continued to grow steadily and significantly over the years, reflecting the success of our efforts to attract, develop, and nurture national talent.”

The Majlis also featured an interactive Q&A session that provided participants with an opportunity to ask questions and exchange ideas and experiences, alongside a range of engagement activities that fostered communication and engagement among Emirati employees.

The Majlis continues to strengthen its role as an annual platform that brings together Daman’s Emirati talent with inspiring national leaders and experts, supporting knowledge exchange while fostering professional and leadership development.

The initiative also reflects Daman’s continued efforts to attract, develop, and empower Emirati talent to take on impactful roles in shaping the future of the company and the UAE’s insurance sector.