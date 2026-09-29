UAE Ministry of Justice leads shift towards agentic AI

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, hosted by the UAE at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 1st October 2026, the UAE Ministry of Justice showcased its pioneering efforts in integrating agentic artificial intelligence into the judicial system through a suite of specialised AI agents designed to support judges at every stage of the judicial process.

The initiative reflects the Ministry's forward-looking vision to harness advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency and quality of judicial services.

By deploying AI-powered judicial assistants, the Ministry has significantly reduced the time required to review case files from several days to just a few hours, while maintaining full judicial oversight and preserving the central role of judges in the administration of justice.

The initiative is being showcased as part of the Ministry’s participation in the exhibition accompanying the Congress, which brings together international officials, experts and practitioners in crime prevention, criminal justice and law enforcement to exchange knowledge and best practices on the responsible use of emerging technologies across justice systems.

Throughout the Congress, visitors to the Ministry's pavilion can experience a detailed demonstration of the AI-assisted judicial process, tracing the journey of a case from the submission of a digital case file through to the preparation of an initial draft judgment.

The showcase is designed to provide both specialist and non-specialist audiences with a practical understanding of how artificial intelligence can support judicial work and enhance the efficiency of court procedures.

The pavilion also features interactive demonstrations illustrating how five specialised AI agents integrate with the Ministry's existing electronic court systems, providing visitors with a practical view of the case lifecycle from registration through to judicial review.

The Ministry's solution comprises five specialised AI agents: the Case File Review Assistant, Case Analysis Assistant, Legal Research Assistant, Decision Support Assistant, and Judgment Drafting Assistant.

Each agent performs a specific function within the judicial workflow, enabling judges to obtain a comprehensive understanding of cases in significantly less time.

The five agents operate in a coordinated sequence. The Case File Review Assistant classifies and processes digital case documents and extracts key information.

The Case Analysis Assistant links facts and evidence while identifying the principal legal issues.

The Legal Research Assistant compiles relevant legislation and judicial precedents.

The Decision Support Assistant summarises legal options available to the judge and their implications.

Finally, the Judgment Drafting Assistant prepares a non-binding preliminary draft judgment, which remains fully subject to the judge's review, amendment and approval.

Abdulrahman Murad Al Blooshi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Justice and General Coordinator of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, said, "The model is built on an integrated framework that combines artificial intelligence with human oversight. The review process consists of seven stages, five of which are supported by AI agents, while the remaining two stages remain exclusively under the responsibility of judges. This approach ensures that judicial discretion and final decision-making remain entirely in the hands of the judge."

He explained that the distribution of responsibilities between AI and judges is intended not only to accelerate procedures, but also to free judges from routine preparatory tasks so they can focus more effectively on the substance of cases and the assessment of facts, contributing directly to both the quality of judicial decisions and the speed of proceedings.

The Ministry considers this balance between automation and human judgement to be one of the key foundations of successful digital transformation within the judicial sector.

He added, "This initiative reflects the Ministry of Justice's leadership in promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence and its commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency, accelerating the resolution of cases and delivering timely justice. It further strengthens the UAE's position as a global model for responsible digital justice."

The initiative forms part of the UAE's broader vision to reinforce its position as a global leader in government digital transformation through the adoption of artificial intelligence across vital sectors, including the judiciary.

It supports the country's ambition to build a justice system that is more efficient, responsive and user-centred, while maintaining the legal safeguards and human oversight that remain fundamental to any technological transformation in the administration of justice.

The Ministry emphasised that this initiative represents an important milestone in its ongoing digital transformation journey and reflects its commitment to the responsible integration of artificial intelligence within the justice system.

It added that the deployment of AI agents will be expanded progressively following further evaluation, testing and integration with judicial partner entities, in support of a more efficient, responsive and future-ready justice ecosystem.